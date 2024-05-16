ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $1.26 Million in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 378.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 30.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 72.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $1,905,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Brace sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,254 shares of company stock worth $5,075,854. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SIG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.45. 524,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.