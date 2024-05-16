ARGA Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,837,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,484,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herc by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,303,000 after buying an additional 457,697 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 585,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,583,000 after buying an additional 107,708 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.50.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of Herc stock traded down $3.22 on Thursday, reaching $156.03. The stock had a trading volume of 206,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,873. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.72 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Herc

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,996 shares of company stock worth $5,656,956 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

