ARGA Investment Management LP Takes $831,000 Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 146.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in JD.com by 81.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in JD.com by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in JD.com by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on JD.com from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

JD.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 23,663,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,182,927. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.51.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

