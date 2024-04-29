Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $159.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.89.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

