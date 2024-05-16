Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $99.56 Million Investment in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 992,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,559,000. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF accounts for 1.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.67.

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, focusing mainly on repurchase and OTC swap agreements with the intent to mirror the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). The fund seeks to generate higher monthly income over cash portfolios while limiting yield curve exposure SOF was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

