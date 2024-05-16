Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $99.56 Million Investment in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (NYSEARCA:SOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 992,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,559,000. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF accounts for 1.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SOF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.42. Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.67.
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.