Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 167,401 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 601.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,401 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $73,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,831,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

DIA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $399.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,943. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $401.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.21 and a 200 day moving average of $376.57.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.