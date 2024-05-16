Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,894 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.9% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.23% of Deere & Company worth $254,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in Deere & Company by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 187,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,032,000 after acquiring an additional 53,840 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $19.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $394.43. 3,620,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,020. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.79. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

