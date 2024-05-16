Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 495,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,451,000 after purchasing an additional 137,864 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 37,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $29,578,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,535 shares of company stock worth $41,137,156. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.31.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $265.23. 1,628,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,329. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $265.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.43. The company has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

