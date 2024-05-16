Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 498 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its stake in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FUL traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

H.B. Fuller Increases Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $573,442.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,707.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $349,071.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,324.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,188. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.20.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

