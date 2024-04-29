AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Lowered to $312.00 at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $326.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.62.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $285.03 on Monday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $317.11 and its 200 day moving average is $313.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AON will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $423,030,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in AON by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 654,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,184,000 after purchasing an additional 526,353 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AON by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,514,000 after purchasing an additional 290,936 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in AON by 401.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,097,000 after buying an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AON by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,802,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

