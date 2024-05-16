Boston Partners Decreases Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.31% of Ultra Clean worth $20,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ultra Clean news, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,829. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,330 shares of company stock worth $1,323,731. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

