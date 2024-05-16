Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 750,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $22,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PGC opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $31.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PGC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

