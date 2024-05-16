Boston Partners Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,898,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,234 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $297,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 166,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $2,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $367.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

