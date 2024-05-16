Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 28.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $219.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TM shares. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

