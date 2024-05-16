Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,658 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.20% of Vector Group worth $20,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 261,358 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 822,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 101,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 243,214 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 438,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 56,538 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VGR opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $324.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

