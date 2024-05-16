Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

