Marco Investment Management LLC Invests $469,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after buying an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock

Shares of VTV opened at $157.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

