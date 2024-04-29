Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $37.68 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $37,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $140.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.87. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $141.70.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.