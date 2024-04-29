Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 241.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 20.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares in the company, valued at $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $468,194.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

