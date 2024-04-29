Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.420-4.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.050-18.250 EPS.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $526.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $545.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $435.49 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $574.58.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

