Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.6%.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

