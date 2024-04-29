Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys New Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BST opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average is $34.65. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $37.96.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

