Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

