Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $962,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $117.72 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.