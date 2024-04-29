1,098 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,166,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $216.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

