Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,417 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,185,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $54,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 108,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 232,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE HPE opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

