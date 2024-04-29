Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 30,845 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Teradyne worth $60,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,351,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,867,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 13.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,437,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.13 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $909,430.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

