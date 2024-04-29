Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $68,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 39.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $245.45 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.33 and a 200-day moving average of $235.88.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

