NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter.
NatWest Group Trading Up 6.2 %
NYSE NWG opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.87.
NatWest Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.4%.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
