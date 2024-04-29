NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter.

NatWest Group Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE NWG opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. NatWest Group has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.87.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2896 per share. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.4%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NatWest Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 283,301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,477,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,216 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 904,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 178,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

