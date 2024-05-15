Analysts Set Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Target Price at $53.29

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $230.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,196,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,712,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,632,000 after purchasing an additional 253,363 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,167,000 after buying an additional 37,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after buying an additional 145,879 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

