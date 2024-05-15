Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.31.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the first quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 48.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. Chegg has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

