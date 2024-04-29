América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of AMX opened at $18.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in América Móvil by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $495,220,000 after buying an additional 4,322,228 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $269,184,000 after buying an additional 424,035 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in América Móvil by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,159,000 after buying an additional 952,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in América Móvil by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

