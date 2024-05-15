Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in April

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,615,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26,150.0 days.
Haitian International Stock Performance
Shares of HAIIF stock remained flat at $3.23 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $3.23.
About Haitian International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Haitian International
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.