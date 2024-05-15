Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Up 31.4% in April

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,615,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26,150.0 days.

Shares of HAIIF stock remained flat at $3.23 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33. Haitian International has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, distribution, and sale of plastic injection molding machines and related products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers plastic machinery under the Haitian and Zhafir names. The company is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; manufacture and sale of intelligence control systems; private vocational skills training institutions; and research and development of emerging energy technologies.

