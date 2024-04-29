Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price.

IMCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $58.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

