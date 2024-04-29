ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 216.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $15.78 on Monday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $13,630,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $20,277,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter worth about $25,345,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.