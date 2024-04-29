Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 51.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Up 1.1 %

Chemours stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Chemours has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on CC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

About Chemours

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.