Analysts Offer Predictions for The Trade Desk, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Trade Desk in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst T. White anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.22.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $86.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $270,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

