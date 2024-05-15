Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NWFL stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $200.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.62. Norwood Financial has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.14%.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

