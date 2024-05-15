Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.47) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.22). Entrada Therapeutics had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $41.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.82 million.

Entrada Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity at Entrada Therapeutics

Shares of TRDA opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, Director Peter S. Kim bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $35,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,936 shares in the company, valued at $854,041.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter S. Kim acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,041.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter S. Kim bought 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $31,955.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,576.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,172 shares of company stock worth $151,227. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

