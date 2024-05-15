Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Issued By Lifesci Capital

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Lifesci Capital analyst C. Jubinville expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TARS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $37.99 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Seshadri Neervannan sold 4,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $149,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,870.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,496 shares of company stock worth $749,578. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.