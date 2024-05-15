Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Stella-Jones in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%.

SJ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.57.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$81.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.57. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$58.28 and a 52 week high of C$85.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69.

In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total transaction of C$398,350.00. In other Stella-Jones news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total value of C$398,350.00. Also, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,407.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,800 shares of company stock worth $251,922 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

