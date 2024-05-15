Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.28.

NXE opened at C$9.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.83. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.91 and a 52-week high of C$12.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.82.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

