Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Raymond James dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06).
NexGen Energy Price Performance
NXE opened at C$9.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.83. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.91 and a 52-week high of C$12.14. The stock has a market cap of C$5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.82.
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.