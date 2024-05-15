Roth Capital Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEV. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Lion Electric Trading Up 6.2 %
TSE LEV opened at C$1.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.62. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of C$1.22 and a 12 month high of C$3.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.08.
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$82.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.31 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 40.93%.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lion Electric
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- What is a SEC Filing?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.