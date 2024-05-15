Vericel Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Vericel in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

VCEL opened at $48.53 on Monday. Vericel has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,850.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vericel news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $367,852.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,480.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock worth $2,450,996. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,567,000 after acquiring an additional 39,349 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vericel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after buying an additional 100,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vericel by 59.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

