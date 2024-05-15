Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

RVSB stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.50 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 133.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

