Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Riverview Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %
Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 133.34%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,739 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Riverview Bancorp
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.