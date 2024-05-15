Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $428.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,687,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,676,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,479,011,000 after purchasing an additional 394,338 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,401,000,000 after buying an additional 2,176,218 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after purchasing an additional 837,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,237,877,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.