Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,169,700 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 940,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,063.4 days.
Valmet Oyj Price Performance
Shares of VOYJF opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. Valmet Oyj has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $34.51.
Valmet Oyj Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valmet Oyj
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.