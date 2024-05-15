SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

