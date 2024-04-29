Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CORT opened at $22.80 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $34.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.48.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $702,955.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 27,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $702,955.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,996 over the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

