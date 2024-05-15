Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,823,000 after acquiring an additional 619,179 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after purchasing an additional 451,350 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 292.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 265,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $39,907,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2,079.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 135,246 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $298.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.37 and a 52-week high of $329.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,976 shares of company stock worth $27,268,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

